It’s impossible to overstate the importance of the work of the late DJ Screw, the Houston legend who died at the age of 29 in 2000, leaving behind a legacy that still deeply reverberates in hip-hop and beyond to this day.

As announced today, the new season of Gimlet’s Mogul podcast—a Spotify original—will focus on the life and influence of DJ Screw. Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, a Complex alum, is hosting the expansive listening experience, officially called Mogul Season 3: Chopped & Screwed that includes never-before-heard stories from people who worked with Screw and knew him best. Exclusive interviews featured in the six-episode new season include Yungstar, Paul Wall, Bun B, Lil Flip, and Lil Keke.

“Back in the early 90s on the South Side of Houston, something strange was happening every Wednesday night,” Jinx says in the newly released trailer. “A caravan of candy-painted cars would roll up on a quiet residential street. They were there to make a purchase.”

As Jinx explains, many in the area assumed “they were there for one thing,” but they were wrong.

“Nobody was there for drugs,” Jinx continues in the trailer. “They’d all come to this house to buy $10 mixtapes. And what was on these tapes changed the course of hip-hop forever.”

Screw’s influence extends to a plethora of today’s biggest artists including Drake, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more. With the new season of Mogul, longtime Screw aficionados and newcomers alike are invited to join in on a detailed appreciation of the artist’s impact.

Listen to the full trailer for Mogul Season 3: Chopped & Screwed below:

Season 3 of Mogul premieres on June 23 via Spotify. Below, see who’s helping bring this story to Spotify.: