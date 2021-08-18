Soulja Boy has announced a new addition to his label SODMG Records.

The 31-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday night to reveal he’s signed Chet Hanks to Stacks on Deck Entertainment. Big Draco broke the news in a video featuring himself and Tom Hanks’ controversial son.

“It’s going down man,” Soulja Boy said in a short clip. “Chet Hanks man, my new artist signed to SODMG Records as the first rapper signed this year. It’s going down. Big Draco, we about to make history, you know what I’m saying? SODMG. Album on the way, just wait.”

Chet Hanks also posted the video to his Instagram with the caption, “JUST SIGNED TO #SODMG. JUST WAIT TO SEE WHAT WE DO NEXT @souljaboy @sodmgrecordsllc U DIGG. @stephenbelafonte1.”

Hanks, who recently changed his rapper name from Chet Haze to Chet Hanx, dropped his debut single “White Boy Summer” back in April, before following it up with his latest song “DAMN!” in June.