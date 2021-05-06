In January 2019, Soulja Boy made a case on The Breakfast Club about why he had the biggest comeback of 2018 ahead of Meek Mill and Tyga, both of whom had recently released top-charting singles and albums.

“In order to have the biggest comeback, you have to come back with a massive hit,” Charlamagne tha God said in response to Soulja Boy’s claim.

Two year later, he may have found that viral hit with “She Make It Clap.” This March, Soulja created a dance for the song (the She Make It Clap Challenge) which is now taking over TikTok, with more than 3 million videos uploaded to the platform. It also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Triller chart.



But is Soulja Boy’s recent success signaling another comeback?

As of now, the single is primarily finding traction on social platforms like TikTok, and he’ll need to cash in on the social media buzz for the YouTube and Spotify numbers to follow. He’s also facing ongoing legal issues that could stall a real comeback run. We’ll break down everything you need to know about another potential Soulja Boy comeback below.