If you believe what you read on Twitter, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are taking the Verzuz stage this summer. On May 22, Souja Boy made the announcement, tweeting, “It’s official.” The battle has yet to receive a date or a proper promotional push by the Verzuz team, although Swizz Beatz did share Soulja’s tweet on his Instagram Story. Nevertheless, the pending battle has us reflecting on Bow Wow and Soulja Boy’s complicated relationship over the years.

The duo’s friendship has endured many highs and lows. At its best, the two have collaborated on hit songs, joined forces on a joint mixtape, and even hit the road together on massive arena tours. On the other hand, they have seen bad days, engaging in hostile back and forths online. But the old tensions seem to be behind them now. Speaking about the upcoming Verzuz battle, Bow Wow teased, “This shit gonna be bigger than life. Me and you brother, make so much sense.”

As we await the impending Verzuz battle, we put together a timeline of Soulja Boy and Bow Wow’s long history together.