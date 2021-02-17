Rising Florida rapper SNOT has just unleashed his dizzying video for “Sangria” featuring Denzel Curry, a highlight from his 2020 album Beautiful Havoc.

Featuring the two rappers in an all-pink filter, right down to $NOT’s signature bunched-up hoodie, the Omar Jones-directed video for the hard-hitting track is just as direct as his music. Standing out from the countless Florida rappers with blown-out beats and borderline shout-bars, SNOT has been steadily making a name for himself and the video for “Sangria” makes it abundantly clear why.

SNOT was named one of Complex’s rappers to watch in 2021 off the back of his impressive Beautiful Havoc album, which also features appearances from Flo Milli and iann dior. The former of which went viral with her contribution to “Mean,” which became a trending sound on TikTok with over 708K unique video creations on the platform featuring the song.

Check out the video for “Sangria” above.