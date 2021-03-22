There are no party-lines when it comes to trolling. President Joe Biden learned this hard way when he was caught falling up the steps to Air Force One. Everyone had jokes for the president and Snoop Dogg even joined in on the fun.

On Sunday, Snoop Dogg posted a TikTok of Biden taking a seated stair lift up the steps to Air Force One instead of walking (or falling) on his Instagram page.

“I got moms One of these for her stairs before and it was a smooth glide ya dig,” Snoop captioned the post. “good shit joe.”

Although Snoop is having some lighthearted fun with President Biden, he wouldn’t take kindly to some of the decisions his administration has made regarding the use of cannabis. Last week, the New York Post reported that White House director of management and administration Anne Filipic reportedly asked staffers who admitted to using marijuana in the past to resign or be placed in a remote work program.

These firings and demotions come after the Biden administration required workers to disclose past marijuana use on a background check form. But, it told some of the new hires that answering honestly wouldn’t be held against them and that it would be “overlooked.” Also, most of the admitted users come from one of the 14 states where the drug is legal.

“It’s exclusively targeting younger staff and staff who came from states where it was legal,” one former employee said to the Daily Beast per the Post.

As an avid cannabis activist, one of the many examples that marijuana use doesn’t impact success or responsibility, and a native of a state where cannabis is legal, Snoop would likely be appalled to learn that Biden and his administration are still stigmatizing the drug.