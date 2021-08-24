The “Milk Crate Challenge” has swept through social media, with countless videos showing people either falling mid-air or successfully completing the task.

Snoop Dogg has found the challenge to be highly amusing, especially the clip of a man scaling the crates while rolling a blunt. On Monday, Snoop joined Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Stephen A. Smith ​​​​​to discuss the new viral challenge. He even dusted off his commentator skills with a play-by-play of a milk crate challenge fail.

“He’s off and running, standing up tall on it all. He’s got a cigarette in his right hand and he’s wobbling. Wobble, wobble, shaky, shaky,” Snoop said. “He’s got a wave cap on his head. I don’t understand why he got the wave cap, that’s weighing him down. Them shoes is too big for this situation. They too big. When he start to shake, you know it’s gonna break.”

“Right across his chest and his new name is Chester ‘cause his chest-a hurt tomorrow,” Snoop quipped to an applauding audience.