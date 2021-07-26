Snoop Dogg is grateful for the outpouring of love from his fans over the last two months.

The legendary MC hopped on Instagram on Sunday, now months after telling his fans to keep his mother in their prayers, to share an update on her undisclosed condition as she undergoes treatment in the hospital with her family by her side.

“Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting,” Snoop wrote of his mother, Beverly Tate. “God is good💕🙏🏾 thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time.”