Drake reunites with one of Toronto’s most promising stars.

This week, Drizzy appeared on the Tay Keith-produced track “Over the Top” by rising rapper Smiley. The two previously connected on Smiley’s 2019 song “Organization,” which dropped more than a year after Drake listed Smiley as one of the inspirations for 2018’s Scorpion.

Smiley spoke about his relationship with Drizzy during a recent interview with Complex Canada, revealing how he first got into contact with the OVO boss.

“A long time ago, it was 2014 or something like that. He heard those songs and I guess he paid close attention,” Smiley said. “And then when I took a break and I came back, I dropped this one song called ‘Hit’ … That was the first time I’d ever seen that Drake knew who I was or anything; one of his boys posted my song, and he commented under it and said, ‘Smiley = G.O.A.T.’ And then that’s when I was like, ‘Oh fuck, this guy knows who I am and shit.’ So then, probably a couple of days later, he follow me on Insta.”

Smiley has not confirmed whether the song is a loosie or part of a full-length project. The rapper is now gearing up to release the sequel to his 2018 effort, Buy. or. Bye. Smiley told Complex Canada he wants the album to reflect his growth as an artist.

“It’s just about how Smiley now is more focused,” he said about Buy. or. Bye 2. “He’s doing things. He can’t live like you guys no more. My life’s transitioned, that’s what it basically is.”

You can stream “Over the Top” now on Apple Music or via Spotify below.