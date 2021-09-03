Back in late July, Skepta released his All In EP, a five-track tome produced by himself and Ragz Originale with guest appearances from Kid Cudi, J Balvin and Teezee.

“Eyes On Me” was one of the key highlights of the tape, straddling Skepta’s newer sound with some nods to his roots—not least the recurring “Hey!” from More Fire Crew’s “Oi!”. Directed by Matthew Walker, the accompanying visuals follow a day in Skepta’s expensive life, from a lavish mansion to a shoot for Bottega Veneta, before finishing off with a trip in a Rolls Royce with a fat cigar and some of his Havana Club rum.