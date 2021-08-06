Havana Club and Skepta have reunited for another creative collaboration that sees the UK artist design his second limited-edition Havana Club 7 bottle.

Toasting to Big Smoke’s Nigerian roots, the Havana Club 7 bottle pays homage to the creative and cultural connections between Yoruba culture and Afro-Cuban spirit, continuing to channel the message of community from the first campaign.

The second bottle is inspired by Skepta’s chieftaincy in his village in Nigeria, and the journeys that pave the path to greatness. “This Havana Club 7 bottle honours my roots,” Skepta said about the release. “It traces the migration of Yoruba culture from Africa to Cuba and back again. Inspired by the region of my chieftainship in Ogun State Nigeria, it celebrates inner strength and the journeys that make us great.”

Celebrating Nigerian and Cuban cultures, the bottle’s bespoke label has been meticulously designed to emulate the rich culture of the two countries, binding them together through Skepta’s creative vision. Adire, a traditional Yoruba textiles pattern, is seen on the label’s background, which also includes an image of the Ogun State landmark, Olumo Rock and the native hawks that circle it, which are foiled to add texture to this immersive bottle. Around the perimeter of the label are cowrie shells found in Cuba, which are also used to adorn sacred ornamentations of Elegua—a Yoruba deity still honoured in Cuba.

The label design emphasises the beating heart of both Nigerian and Cuban culture’s music, with the texture used on the Skepta icon inspired by the parallel notches on the güiro instrument played in Cuba, and geometric patterns taken from conga drums used across Africa and in Cuba also emblazoned on the design. The Skepta icon is capped off with his chieftain headdress, representing a solid symbol of authenticity.

Alongside the release of the limited-edition Havana Club 7 bottle, Skepta and Havana Club have also curated a campaign film of Skepta on his journey from London back to Nigeria, to explore the story of his Yoruba roots. Travelling from Ogun State to Lagos and the renowned New Africa Shrine, this campaign video specifically celebrates Yoruba culture—both traditional and contemporary—a culture that Skepta, Cuba and Havana Club all share.

In a year that has been incredibly tough for many, including small and local business owners, Skepta and Havana Club continue in their empowerment of local businesses. The cornershop once again plays a key part in the campaign and will also be debuting the product.

The limited-edition Havana Club x Skepta bottle are available in convenience stores across London now, and will also be available in other major UK cities this month before rolling out nationwide for £24.99.