Brampton-based Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala and Toronto MC Blockboi Twitch have quite the heater on their hands. The two have linked up for “G Shit,” Wala’s latest single, and it’s been doing some serious numbers, currently sitting near the top of YouTube’s trending ranking for music in Canada, and racking up over 8.5 million views since dropping earlier this week.

Produced by The Kidd, the track is a bouncy, bilingual bop that sees both artists tell a story from two sides. With Wala flowing in Punjabi and Twitch spitting in English, the two reflect on the streets that created them. “The boy runs the whole city, I am the owner of the pen as well as the gun/I don’t care about fame, I became a songwriter for fun, and my enemies remain zombies,” goes a rough translation of one of Wala’s parts.

On his guest verse, Twitch more or less echoes those sentiments. “Grew up in the hood with no guidance, I’m on some thuggin’ shit,” he spits.

The accompanying video, directed by Sukh Sanghera, spans continents to give a glimpse of the two artists’ lifestyles. Wala’s parts were shot in India, while Twitch’s were filmed around Black Creek and Trethewey, the Toronto intersection he grew up near.

“The ‘G Shit’ song is all about the ‘G-Class’ standard of living,” Sidhu Moose Wala tells Complex.

Image via Publicist

“Sidhu hit me up to hop on the track; I was excited to do something international,” shares Twitch about the collab. “My sound is versatile, and I wanted to touch audiences on a larger scale and grow my fan base outside of Canada. That’s the type of rapper and artist I am trying to become. I also wanted to inspire others, not only artists in general, but people, [showing] that doing something outside of your comfort zone can always be a positive thing.”

Image via Publicist

“G Shit” is the 22nd release from the artist’s new album Moosetape. The rollout for the LP is a unique one; since May 15, he’s been dropping the album’s tracks every other day in the order they appear on the official track listing. The project also includes features by Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari, and Divine.

Born in the city of Moosa in Mansa, Punjab, Wala first dabbled with lyric writing while pursuing an electrical engineering degree in India. He moved to Canada in 2016 and dropped his debut single, “G Wagon,” in 2017. He gained international attention with his breakthrough hit, “So High,” a collaboration with Toronto-based producer Byg Byrd.

Twitch tells us he has a collaborative EP with fellow Toronto rapper John C, called Rulligerent, due at the end of July.

Watch the video for “G Shit” above.