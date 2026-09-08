Chantel Marinho
Latest Stories
Toronto's TyTy Yungz and Yohma Coma Link Up for New Single "Heartless"
Up and coming Toronto rappers TyTy Yungz and Yohma Coma release a new hit song, “Heartless.” The accompanied music video was shot and directed by Roy Reels.
Da Crook Shares His Self-Directed Music Video for "Free Smoke"
Toronto rapper Da Crook directed the music video for "Free Smoke" hoping to take his creative vision in his hands. Two more singles are coming soon.
Scarborough's 3MFrench Calls Out Fake Friends on "Mean Nun"
3MFrench is back with his latest track, “Mean Nun," the first track from the Scarborough artist's upcoming mixtape, set to be released later this year.
Brampton's Sidhu Moose Wala Recruits Blockboi Twitch for Viral Hit "G Sh*t"
Brampton-based Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala and Toronto MC Blockboi Twitch have quite the heater on their hands. The two have linked up for “G Sh*
Toronto's OG Compass Drops New Video "Don't Wake Me Up" f/ Why G
It’s the second single from the artist’s debut EP, REIGN. “I have an optimistic outlook and appreciation on life," the Toronto rapper tells Complex.
Da Crook Takes on Toronto's Social Media Culture in “Scoreboard”
The video sees the Toronto rapper take shots at the social media culture that consumes the local rap scene. my raps speak for themselves,” Da Crook says.
Premiere: Riicch Drops Debut EP 'God Don't Sleep' and "Spur of the Moment" Video
The Scarborough-based OVO affiliate has dropped his debut EP 'God Don't Sleep,' dedicated to his late brother and close friend of Drake Anthony “Fif” Soares.
Scarborough's 3MFrench Gives Back to His Community With New Video “Drops”
The visuals for the video tell a story from Chester Le, the neighbourhood where 3MFrench grew up. He gives us a glimpse of come up, from humble beginnings to a