Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, Shy Glizzy has teamed-up with the anonymous singer RMR for the Zaytoven-produced track “White Lie.”

His first release since he dropped his Young Jefe 3 mixtape in September of last year, the emotional new song sees Glizzy glide across the bass-heavy instrumental as RMR handles the chorus. Tackling the subject of secret relationships and affairs, RMR delivers the cold-hearted chorus that’s perfectly complimented by the frosty video. “I told you I was going home, I see tears in your eyes,” he sings through a pained drawl. “Know that you’re just my side bitch, I can’t wait to tell you goodbye.”

Glizzy has yet to announce a follow-up to Jefe 3, but “White Lie” indicates that there’s plenty more on the way from the DMV rapper soon. RMR, meanwhile, released his “Choose Your own Adventure” style video for “Her Honeymoon” just last month, and it’s safe to assume he’ll be keeping the new music coming this year, too.

Check out the video for “White Lie” above.