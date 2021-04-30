The artist formerly known as DRAM is reintroducing himself with his latest album, Shelley FKA DRAM.

Shelley FKA DRAM dropped his new self-titled album on Friday. For this project, Shelley distanced himself from smash pop records like “Broccoli,” “Cha Cha,” and “Cash Machine” to show listeners the soulful underbelly that helped him generate his core fanbase.

To help accomplish this, he tapped R&B songstresses Summer Walker and H.E.R. This led to Shelley FKA DRAM’s latest single “All Pride Aside” featuring Walker.

He also rekindled his connection with Erykah Badu for a spacey duet called “’93 Acura Vigor.” The two previously worked together on “WiFi” and were even slated to drop a joint EP in 2016 that never manifested. This didn’t stop her from praising the eclectic singer/songwriter.

“He’s this enigma,” she said at the time. “If George Clinton, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and D’Angelo had a baby, that’s D.R.A.M. … this kid has my heart.”

Listen to Shelley FKA DRAM new self-titled album above.