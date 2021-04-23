Continuing her solid steel run of hits including “Anger”, “Dobale” and a lethal Daily Duppy freestyle, the self-styled Queen of the South, Shaybo, is back. Flanked by NYC rapper DreamDoll, the new single, “Broke Boyz”, sees the two razor-tongued rhymers deliver crushing blows to every man who’s dared to not measure up.

Production comes from HARGO, whose past credits include the beats for Unknown T’s “Fresh Home” and M1llionz’s “Y Pree”, giving the two rappers the sturdy footing they need to offload jaw-breaking lines like: “How much cases you had? Tell me what jail you been? / Cause all of them felt like tough till I play with them rough, they be crying on a baby ting.”

Giving their larger-than-life personalities the treatment they deserve, the highly prolific Terry Paul handles the visuals, in which the two rappers take turns at the interrogation table, putting the boys through their paces and making no effort to hide their disappointment.

Hit play on the visuals at the top and be sure to add “Broke Boyz” to your playlists.