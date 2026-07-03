Featured
Lucozade and Apprentice Nation have been working closely on a combination of online content and live events to offer young people early-careers support.James Keith
From UK drill to trap to boom-bap rap, we really have been spoilt for choice this year. Get to know the British rhymers that we predict will blow in 2021.Joseph JP Patterson
Did your favourite make the cut?Joseph JP Patterson
You might recognise her from YouTube. You may even know her as the socialite from East London. But rumour has it IVD is reppin’ for the ladies via rap.Minou Itseli