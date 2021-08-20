Shawn Mendes has delivered a new single to close out the warm-weather months.

On Friday, the Grammy-nominated pop star released his “Summer of Love” single, featuring reggaeton superstar Tainy. The track was accompanied by an official video shot by Matty Peacock in Mallorca, Spain. The visual perfectly captures the breezy, laidback vibes of the current season, as it shows him cruising down the coastline, hitting up the nightclub, and hanging out with friends at the beach.

“I hope this song makes people feel free, free from the weight of life, even if just for a moment,” Mendes said in a press release. “The inspiration was getting a few months off to have a real summer with the people I love. My favorite part about creating it was getting the opportunity to work in the studio with Tainy. It was a special experience connecting with him since he’s such an incredible artist and amazing producer.”

“Summer of Love” comes more than a month after Mendes dropped the “Kesi (Remix)” with Columbian hitmaker Camillo. Shortly after the release, Tainy came through with Dynasty, his collaborative album with fellow Latin star Yandel.

“Working with Shawn was so easy and really organic to be honest,” Tainy said. “He is a true musician and vocalist but aside from that, the energy he brought to the studio was super genuine so creating feel good music together just flowed. The chemistry is there and you can hear it in the music. [The song] has a very ‘summer vibe’ feel, led by main guitars and chords so I just wanted to give it more movement and heavy bass. That paired with Shawn’s vocals made it a perfect fit.”

You can stream “Summer of Love,” produced by Neon16, now on all major platforms, and check out its official video above.