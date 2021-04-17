Fresh off the release of her first full-length Spanish-language project, Revelación, Selena Gomez has treated herself to some new body art.

Celebrity tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy took to Instagram to reveal the 28-year-old singer’s new ink, sharing a video that shows a black cross on Selena’s collarbone. “We [heart] @selenagomez,” McCurdy captioned the footage. In the video, Selena can be seen briefly pulling her mask from her face as she admired the artwork.

This is not the first time McCurdy has worked his magic on Gomez. In January 2020, the pop star celebrated the release of her third studio album, Rare, by getting the title of the project inked just below her right ear on her neck. The ink master has also adorned her with several other custom pieces, including “God who strengthens me” written in script on Gomez’s right hip in 2013.

Two months after dropping her Revelación EP, Gomez teased retirement during a March interview with Vogue. “I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going,” she said. “But I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”