Selena Gomez continues to embrace her Mexican roots with Revelación, her first full-length Spanish-language project.

The 28-year-old singer teased the effort in early 2020, shortly after she delivered her chart-topping third studio album Rare. Gomez released the EP’s first single “De Una Vez” in January 2021, and followed it up with “Baila Conmigo” with Rauw Alejandro, and, most recently, “Selfish Love” featuring DJ Snake. She spoke about Revelación, in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, explaining that if it weren’t for the lockdowns, she may have never created the project.

“The Spanish record wouldn’t have happened had I just kept going with the pace of my life and all my other commitments,” she said. “A few years ago I would have never had taken these opportunities because of my insecurities or things that I was dealing with mentally. It helped me change my outlook — being able to say ‘If it doesn’t happen right now, that’s OK. That just means it’ll be later or whenever.’”

Gomez has also released a collection of Revelación merchandise exclusively on Amazon. The range, which is part of the newly launched Amazon Music Shop, includes hoodies, graphic tees, and a hat, all which were inspired by the Mexico City mural in support of her “Baila Conmigo” single.

Gomez created a bit of a stir this month after she spoke about her possible retirement from music. She made the comments in her Vogue April issue, suggesting she may step away from music following the release of her next album.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’” she told magazine. “‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”