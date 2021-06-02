A former Goldman Sachs partner filed a $50 million lawsuit against Scooter Braun alleging the music executive promised him a meaningful role in his new venture once he left his lucrative job, but failed to live up to his word, New York Post reports.

Peter Comisar was working for Guggenheim Securities when Braun allegedly touted his high-profile roster of talent and close friends in an effort to entice him to bolt from his current gig. Comisar claims he was “aggressively courted” from 2016 to 2017 by Braun with the hopes of launching Scope Capital Partners with business manager David Bolno.

The lawsuit alleges Bolno spoke highly of Braun’s past accomplishments in their conversations, crediting him for “reigniting Calvin Klein underwear through a campaign with Justin Bieber and creating the Yeezy brand for Kanye West.” Comisar claims he was told by Braun that he could raise anywhere between $500 million and $700 million by getting close friends, like Jimmy Iovine and David Geffen, to invest in Scope. Braun allegedly said he described Geffen as his “godfather.”

Comisar claims that Braun “personally executed contractual commitments to support the new venture,” which would’ve given Scope an operating expense of $7 million per year for three years with Comisar earning an salary of $3 million a year. While it appeared that things were trending in the right direction for all parties, it took a turn for the worse when the billionaire investors that Braun allegedly promised weren’t coming through.

“Braun had to explain to Comisar, tail between his legs, how he had asked David Geffen, his supposed Godfather, to invest in Scope, only to be told by Geffen that he did not view Braun as someone with whom Geffen would invest,” the lawsuit said.

“The truth was that Braun’s relations valued him as someone to socialize with, but to whom they could never and trust their millions,” the suit added. “When it came to fundraising, Braun turned out to be a sheep in wolves clothing.”

Comisar claims he was threatened by Bolno, who allegedly told him that if he pursued legal action over a breach of contract, “Braun would trash Comisar’s pristine reputation” and “ruin him financially.”