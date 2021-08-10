Schoolboy Q hopped on Twitch recently to preview four new songs for his streaming audience, marking his first new batch of music since 2019’s CrasH Talk.

One of the tracks featured Rico Nasty, while another was produced by the Alchemist. The other two featured layers of instrumental arrangements, creating an immersive experience that was vastly different from anything else in Q’s discography. After the previews, Q proceeded to talk his talk.

“You will never meet another fucking artist like me, let me tell you that,” he said. “I don’t sound like nobody, I don’t move like nobody.” He went on to say that “life is too good” and that he’ll be “constantly raising the bar” for his fans. “I’m gonna constantly show that I’m better,” Schoolboy said. “I’m not out on the scene. I’m minding my business, and I come home to my kids.”

Q criticized people who talk too much, and called TDE “better than everybody.”

While Q hasn’t put out his own music in a while, he’s been sprinkling some feature verses around all 2021. He just appeared on labelmate Isaiah Rashad’s House Is Burning track “Runnin’” produced by Kenny Beats, and hopped on Freddie Gibbs’ “Gang Signs” back in February.

“All I’m saying is my friends is better than yours,” Q said on Twitch. “I only associate with people that’s real.”