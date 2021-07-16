Scarface and Willie D of the Geto Boys stopped by Power 105’s the Breakfast Club this week to chat with DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne Tha God.

When asked by Charlamagne who the Geto Boys’ perfect opponent in a potential Verzuz battle would be, Scarface revealed who’d he’d like to go toe-to-toe with: Ice Cube.

“I’ll do one with Cube on the solo tip,” Scarface said. “I’ll play all my favorite Cube shit, he’ll play all his favorite Face shit. I’ll beat him with that. I’ll kill him with the favorite Cube shit ’cause I got favorite Cube shit that can’t nobody touch.”

Scarface’s unique twist on Verzuz comes just days after Cube suggested a similar spin on the head-to-head battle.

“My version of Verzuz would have been, I pull somebody out there like Chuck D or Public Enemy or something, and I play all the songs I love from him and he play all the songs he love from me,” Ice Cube told the Breakfast Club earlier this month. “It’s a lovefest.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Scarface and Cube enter the ring against one another. Until then, the latter has maintained that he’s not committing to a battle anytime soon. “It’s not something I’m thinking about doing, but if it comes about, who knows. I ain’t saying yeah and I ain’t saying no,” Cube said.

Check out the full Breakfast Club episode up top.