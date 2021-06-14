Saweetie, fresh off taking over Clark Atlanta University for Apple Music’s special Rap Life Live event, is the latest Complex digital cover star.

Tucked into the accompanying feature interview by Complex’s Deputy Style Editor Aria Hughes is a mention of J. Cole, who recently dropped off his new The Off-Season project. Fans, of course, will note that Saweetie—as seen in the video below—once rapped for Cole prior to becoming a household name herself. She’s also been a longtime admirer of Cole’s work.

Asked if she would be interested in working with Cole now, Saweetie offered an answer that should intrigue fans of both artists.

“On production, yes,” Saweetie said.

Elsewhere in the cover story feature, boasting photography by Alexandra Gavillet, the Pretty Bitch Music artist also went deep on on the writing process behind “Icy Girl” and her future beauty and fashion line plans. Read the full interview here.