Saweetie won’t hesitate to put a troll in their place.

In her recent Icy Season special with Calvin Klein and Amazon Live, the 28-year-old rapper showed off her musical range by playing the piano for “Back to the Streets.” A clip from the performance quickly began circulating on social media, prompting some Twitter users to question whether Saweetie was, in fact, playing the instrument.

“I know damn well she wasn’t playing any damn piano,” one person wrote. “Ole typewriting faceass.”

Well, Saweetie couldn’t help but put the skeptic in check. On Wednesday morning, the artist took to Twitter to post a video of herself playing a few chords on the piano, presumably before the special began filming.

Fans also got a glimpse at Saweetie’s piano skills when Snowfall actor Damon Idris shared footage of her playing some keys.

“I wish I could play,” said Idris, who wrote “@saweetie My Teacher” across the clip.

Saweetie is closing out 2021 on a strong note. The Bay Area rapper was recently named “Hustler of the Year” at the BET Hip Hop Awards, landed a partnership with Hidden Valley Ranch and Crocs, was tapped to host Netflix’s Sex: Unzipped comedy special, and will serve as the musical guest on next week's episode of Saturday Night Live.