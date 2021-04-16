Saweetie calls in some of her favorite rising acts in her latest project Pretty Summer Playlist that features Drakeo the Ruler, Kendra Jae, Bbyafricka, and others.

Saweetie makes sure to use her stardom for good and give other artists the grand stage that she regularly occupies in Pretty Summer Playlist. Calling this a “new tradition,” Saweetie said in the caption of the project announcement that “every summer I’m sharing my platform and dropping a fly ass playlist featuring artists who are up next 😛 This is season 1.”

The 7-track EP features appearnces from some already known names like Drakeo the Ruler on “Risky” to open the EP, but also some impressive standout tracks like “Talkin’ Bout” with Loui and “Baby Mama Coochie” with Bbyafricka.

Saweetie actually previewed the remix to Bbyafricka’s popular song on Instagram at the beginning of March, so it’s no surprise to see the song official release on this tape.

Before dropping this, the Bay Area rapper was coasting on the success of her song “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat. The two recently opened a Tesla car giveaway linked to one of the popular lines in the song, “beep, beep/ Is that my bestie in a Tessie.”

This all acts as a prelude to Saweetie’s heavily anticipated debut studio album, Pretty Bitch Music. In the meantime, listen to Saweetie’s latest EP Pretty Summer Freestyle featuring Drakeo the Ruler, Kendra Jae, Bbyafricka, and more down below. Saweetie also dropped off the music video for “Risky” featuring Drakeo, which you can check out up top.