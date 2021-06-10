Saweetie has teamed up with global esports organization and gaming collective Gen.G to uplift Asian American entrepreneurs.

The rapper will host a handful of educational workshops that touch on gaming, cooking, music, lifestyle, and beauty. The series will also support her nonprofit Icy Baby Foundation, which aims to inspire Black, brown, and underserved young people by providing resources to financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and technology.

“Now is the time to come together and support each other as we fight to end Asian Hate,” Saweetie said in a press release. “I am excited to partner with Gen.G to connect with our fans in new and inventive ways to have real conversations about making positive changes in our community.”

The series will also coincide with the launch of her new Twitch channel on June 14 where she will live stream with No. 1 Twitch chef, Triciaisabirdy, as well as DJ Bella Fiasco. The trio will discuss food, highlight a favorite recipe, and talk about the music they listen to while cooking.

Gen.G will host a Twitter Spaces panel on June 16 titled “Supporting AAPI Entrepreneurs.” In addition to the June 14 Twitch event, Gen.G is also offering a few other “Icy Baby Workshops” on June 16 and 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. ET each day. Those Twitch workshops encompass a fashion and beauty discussion on June 16 and a gaming talk on June 17.