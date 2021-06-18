Fresh off the unveiling of her Complex cover story earlier this month, Saweetie brought her recently released single “Fast (Motion)” to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

For the performance, which aired Thursday night, Saweetie was backed by a group of dancers as she delivered the Monarch-produced track to the late-night talk show audience from a rooftop setting. Catch the performance in full up top.

Among the topics touched on in Saweetie’s aforementioned Complex cover feature with Aria Hughes was the pandemic’s effect on the Pretty Bitch Music artist’s creative process. As Saweetie explained, the past year allowed her to “recharge” while honing in on her artistic goals.

“When I began to be overworked, my spirit of creativity died, but now I feel like, in quarantine, I was able to recharge,” she said. “Now I’m passionate, and I feel like I have a clear vision of what I want to do.”

This month also saw an appearance from Saweetie on Compplex’s GOAT Talk series, during which the recent Gwen Stefani collaborator was asked to give her take on the best album of all time. While Saweetie didn’t land on a single pick, she did mention a number of artists she believes should be in that conversation.

“Between R&B and hip-hop, there’s so many albums,” Saweetie said. “There’s Keyshia Cole, there’s Kanye West, there’s Lil Wayne, there’s Teedra Moses, there’s Biggie, there’s 2Pac. I mean, you can’t really—that’s hard.”

Meanwhile, “Fast (Motion)” serves as the inspiration behind new Saweetie merch that’s among the style drops at this year’s ComplexLand. Click here for more info.