Like many other hip-hop artists, Saweetie has continued to use her platform for a good cause. The 27-year-old rapper has participated in voter registration initiatives, has launched the Icy Baby Foundation to assist communities of color, and has also used social media to highlight important issues and movements, chief among them Black Lives Matter.

Saweetie touched on her activism during the latest installment of Twitter’s #BehindtheTweets series, in which she revisited some of her most memorable posts and the thoughts/inspiration behind them. One of the featured tweets was shared June 12, 2020, when Saweetie expressed gratitude toward everyone who provided support to those affected by racial injustices.

“I’ve seen my uncles, my dad endure these injustices,” Saweetie said about her thoughts behind the tweet. “It’s just kinda like, I’d rather y’all start respecting Black people and stop shooting us down.”

Another highlight in the video centered on a Jan. 12, 2021 tweet in which Saweetie revealed she pierced her tongue while in junior college.

The “Icy Girl” rapper revealed the piercing was short-lived because it got in the way of one of her favorite activities: eating.

“Unfortunately, my tongue was swollen and I couldn’t eat. And you know your girl loves to eat,” she said with a laugh. “So I remember I thugged it out for like a week. I was eating nothing but soup. But then one day, I was just really craving a cheeseburger. So I popped it out so I could eat my cheeseburger.”

You can check out Saweetie’s full #BehindtheTweets video below, where she also speaks on the “pretty bitch connection” and her interesting food concoctions, like oysters with Top Ramen seasoning and a spaghetti cheeseburger.