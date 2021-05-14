Rowdy Rebel and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie put their whole city on their backs with their latest track, “9 Bridge.”

“Catch me dripping in front of Barclay/Catch me flying out down the parkway/Smoking backpack broccoli,” Rowdy raps. “It’s just me and boogie back-to-back in a Maybach/Nigga, pardon me.”

“19 when I dropped out of college,” A Boogie adds after being tagged in. “My favorite way of getting money was the block/I got too addicted to the money, I’m honest/They thought I was trying to be Speaker Knockerz/I ain’t trying to go out like Speaker Knockerz/Rest in peace, but I keep it 100.”

“9 Bridge” continues the incredible run Rowdy has been on since he was released from prison back in December of 2020. Since being released he’s dropped “Re-Route” with Funk Flex, “Jesse Owens” with Nav, and more.

A Boogie’s last album was Artist 2.0, whcih dropped back on February 14, 2020. The album boasted featuers from Roddy Ricch, Gunna, Young Thug, London on da Track, Trap Manny, Summer Walker, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, and DaBaby.

Listen to Rowdy Rebel and A Boogie’s new track “9 Bridge” below via Spotify or up top on YouTube.