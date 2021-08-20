A handful of months after he dropped his 19-track album SoulFly, Rod Wave has returned with the deluxe edition of the record with nine new songs.

Expanding the tracklist of the record, which topped the Billboard 200 chart when it debuted in April with 130,000 equivalent album units, the deluxe SoulFly release comes ahead of Rod Wave’s upcoming tour. The initial release of the album only included one feature from Polo G, but the extended edition adds collaborations with Kodak Black and Lil Durk.

Rod Wave also shared the music video for the deluxe track “Time Heals.” Watch it up top.

Back in June, Rod Wave announced that he would be setting off on an extensive tour put together by Rolling Loud, the same company behind the series of festivals of the same name. The tour kicks off this month in Houston, Texas on Aug. 27, and will run until late October with a final show in Seattle, Washington.

Listen to SoulFly deluxe above.