Rod Wave is the latest artist to have a public label dispute.

Wave recently took to his Instagram Stories where he accused Alamo Records of "playing" with him and his funds.

"Pussy ass label playing wit a n***a shit I ain't dropping shit fuck ya pay me," Wave wrote. "Y'all wanna album ask @alamorecords."

Wave signed to Alamo in 2018. Since then, he released two well-received albums, Ghetto Gospel and Pray 4 Love. The former featured the remix to his breakout single "Heart on Ice" and was certified gold. Pray 4 Love rode the success of Ghetto Gospel, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. These studio projects were paired with three mixtapes—Hunger Games 2, Hunger Games 3, and PTSD—that were released through the label.

Fans are now anxiously waiting for Wave to drop his album Hard Times. Yet the rapper/singer refuses to release the project until his undisclosed business issues are handled. He alluded to the record being completed and ready to go by pairing his grievances with the cover art.