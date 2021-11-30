Rihanna has been formally declared a National Hero of Barbados.

The honor, per CBS News, was detailed during a ceremony on Tuesday that marked Barbados’ move to cut ties with the Queen and become a republic. When addressing ceremony attendees, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley praised Rihanna for “commanding the imagination of the world” through her creativity.

“Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty has given service to Barbados which has been exemplified by visionary and pioneering leadership, extraordinary achievement, and the attainment of the highest excellence that is redounded to the honor of Barbados,” Mottley said, as seen around the 3:37:20 mark in the video below.

After inviting the Anti artist and Savage X Fenty founder to the stage, Mottley made a reference to a certain 2012 hit. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation,” she said.

Dame Sandra Mason was sworn in during the ceremony as president of the country, telling ceremony attendees that Republic Barbados had now “set sail on her maiden voyage.” Also in attendance were Prince Charles, poet Winston Farrell, and more.

Queen Elizabeth II shared a message early Tuesday morning, saying the people Barbados have always “held a special place” in her heart.

Rihanna, meanwhile, is fresh off the unveiling of limited edition vinyl reissues of her catalog. Fans have also gotten a few updates over the past year regarding a long-awaited new album, Rihanna’s first since Anti. In a red carpet interview back in September, Rihanna said she had been “really experimenting” as of late. She also compared the creative process to how she approaches fashion. “I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way,” she said at the time.