Riff Raff took to Instagram Monday to challenge 6ix9ine to a fight with a $2 million prize. The rapper felt compelled to call out 6ix9ine after watching footage of the confrontation between him and Meek Mill outside of an Atlanta club early Sunday morning. While security prevented them from throwing hands, the two still hurled insults while recording each other with their phones.

Meek explained his side of the story on Twitter, saying 6ix9ine was waiting for him outside the club. “We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol,” he wrote. Meek was released from prison in 2018 following a nearly five-month stint for violating probation.

Riff Raff believes the “Gooba” rapper intentionally tries to pick fights with “Real Artists that have police records to where if they were to kick your ass in a parking lot then they would go to jail and fuck their money up.”

In his IG post, Riff Raff said he’s giving 6ix9ine three months to train for a bout where each of them puts down $1 million for a winner-take-all $2 million purse.

Riff Raff also accused 6ix9ine of stealing his look, which included rainbow-colored braids and shark grills. Riff Raff rose to popularity in the early 2010s, and most notably, bared a striking resemblance to the character Alien, played by James Franco in the 2012 film Spring Breakers. The rapper filed a $10 million lawsuit against the producers of the movie for stealing his likeness.

Read Riff Raff’s Instagram post below.

In January it was reported that Riff Raff settled a $12 million sexual assault lawsuit over an incident​​​​​​​ that allegedly took place in 2014 for an undisclosed amount.