Rick Ross has earned nine new RIAA certifications.

Four of those certifications are gold—“Thug Cry,” “Push It,” “Sorry,” and “9 Piece”—and five are platinum: “Aston Martin Music,” “Diced Pineapples,” “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast),” “Stay Schemin’,” and “Hustlin’.”

Some of the records are more than a decade old, with the most recent being 2015’s “Sorry,” which features Chis Brown and was promoted as a single from the rapper’s eighth studio album, Black Market. From that group, the most recent to go platinum is 2012’s “Diced Pineapples,” with Drake and Wale, and was the fourth song from Ross’ fifth studio album, God Forgives, I Don’t.

Speaking of Drake, the Certified Lover Boy artist just named Ross to be the GOAT. Last month, Drizzy posted a video of Rozay and OVO’s newest artist, Smiley, to his Instagram Story, writing, “The greatest rapper alive met my favorite rapper alive.”

Ross and Drake have collaborated together a number of times, with the most recent being their “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” from Drake’s Scary Hours 2 project from March. After the six-minute song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Rozay revealed that he and the Toronto rapper are thinking about creating a joint album.

Earlier this week, Ross also dropped off a collaboration with new MMG signee and Massachusetts native Smoke Bulga. The track, which is titled “Water Whip’n’,” sees the pair flexing their lavish lifestyles in what appears to be Miami.