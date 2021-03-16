As promised, Rich Brian—who just last August dropped off his 1999 project—has returned with a new single.

Titled “Sydney,” the track arrived Monday night and sees Brian going in over a self-produced beat mixed by Vic Wainstein and mastered by Gentry Studer.

Stream “Sydney” below via Spotify and/or grab it here on the streamer of your choice.

With last year’s 88rising-shared 1999 project, Rich Brian—as he explained in a statement shared alongside that project’s release—was aiming to craft an experience boasting a diverse array of sounds.

“This project has a song for everyone,” Brian said at the time. “One of my favorites is ‘DOA,’ which is basically Dead On Arrival for short. It sounds morbid but it’s about competing with someone who has zero chance against you in the first place. The melodies really remind me of Gorillaz, who I love. It’s a song that I always play whenever I wanna feel better about my singing, and myself in general.”

Back in April, with the early days of the pandemic era in full swing, Brian put a drone to use by sending packages to friends and other people in the Los Angeles area as part of the video for his Guarded 400 collab “Bali.” Those featured in the video getting drone deliveries included Cuco, NIKI, Cody Ko, Buddy, Thundercat, Kenny Beats, Lil Yachty, and Denzel Curry.

And in May, Brian took part in 88rising’s Asia Rising Forever Festival hosted by Dumbfoundead. Donations raised during the event were given to the nonprofit group Asian Americans Advancing Justice.