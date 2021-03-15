Reggie Warren, best known for being an original member of the iconic R&B group Troop, passed away on Sunday at his California home, TMZ reports. He was 52.

A rep for Warren told TMZ that the singer had been experiencing health issues and was released from the hospital to his home on Saturday to be with family in his last moments. Although an official cause of death has not been disclosed, the outlet was told it was not related to COVID-19.

Troop, which stands for “Total Respect Of Other People,” was formed in the late ‘80s by Warren and his friends Rodney Benford, John Harreld, Steve Russell and Allen McNeil. The group went on to release five albums and became known for tracks like “Spread My Wings” and “Mamacita,” as well as covers of The Jackson 5’s “All I Do Is Think of You” and The Deele’s “Sweet November.” Troop also made an appearance in the 1991 film New Jack City starring Wesley Snipes, Ice-T, and Chris Rock.

Troop member Steve Russell mourned Warren’s death on Instagram, writing, “Job well done my brother I will see you on the other side.”

Earlier in the day, Hit-Boy dedicated his Best Rap Album Grammy award for production on Nas’ King’s Disease to Warren.

“I’m dedicating this years Grammy for best rap album to Reggie Warren from the legendary R&B group troop who sadly passed away today,” he wrote on IG.

RIP.