Top Dawg Entertainment just introduced the world to its newest signee, Long Beach rapper Ray Vaughn.

To coincide with the announcement of Vaughn joining the TDE family, the label also shared his new three-song EP Peer Pressure.

The statement from the label says Vaughn signed with TDE in 2020 and has been “patiently committing himself to mastering his craft” since. “With his TDE status now announced, Ray’s excited to let the music speak for itself,” it reads.

TDE also teased that the new EP acts as an “appetizer” for a bigger release later down the line.

“I’d love to tell you how I created the project, but to tell you the truth, to revisit the place of brutal honesty these songs came from is a chaotic process,” said Vaughn. “Don’t take me too seriously, honestly, just learn to have fun.”

The last time TDE announced a new signing was with Zacari back in 2019.

Listen to the newly dropped Ray Vaughn songs “Not Allowed” and “Tap” above, and “Top Shottas” below.

The news of Vaughn’s signing to TDE comes not long after Kendrick Lamar announced his new album with the label would also be his last.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” Kendrick wrote in a rare update that has already been analyzed heavily by fans. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”