After teasing the track out on her Instagram last week, British R&B singer Ray BLK has now released “Games”, her new collaboration with UK rap legend Giggs.

The new team-up is Ray’s first since last year’s “Lovesick” (and its remix with Ivorian Doll), and is said to feature on her upcoming new album which is due for release this summer. Along with the Nana Rogues-produced track—which sees the South London natives meet in the middle of their seemingly disparate styles for a smooth and stylish late-night jam—we’ve also got some fresh visuals courtesy of Nathan James Tettey.