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Rimzee Drops ‘Feed The Streets’ Mixtape f/ Bobby Shmurda, Youngs Teflon, Potter Payper & More
The Upper Clapton legend returns.
The Official Soundtrack For BBC Music Drama ‘Champion’ Has Arrived
Performed by the cast, the soundtrack credits Ray BLK, Ghetts, Shola Ama and M1llionz as songwriters.
UD Music, East London Dance Open Doors To ‘Talent House’ In Stratford
The joint venture between UD Music and East London Dance will also focus on schools outreach, skills programmes, professional development, and education.
Ray BLK Shares Visuals For Stefflon Don-Assisted Party-Starter “Over You”
Hot on the heels of her debut album, 'Access Denied', Catford's reigning R&B queen has shared the visuals for her Stefflon Don-assisted collaboration...
Ray BLK’s Debut Album, ‘Access Denied’, Is Finally Here
After hitting us with an array of quality singles over the years, South London singer/songwriter Ray BLK has finally shared her debut studio album...
Ray BLK Announces Debut Album, Shares “MIA” Single f/ Kaash Paige
Marked for a September 17 release, the 14-track offering boasts guest appearances from Giggs, Stefflon Don, Kojey Radical and Suburban Plaza..........
Ray BLK Is “Dark Skinned” & Proud On Uplifting New Single
It's been a busy year for Ray, not least because she's spent much of lockdown hard at work on what will become her long-overdue debut album.
Ray BLK Connects With Giggs For Stylish Late-Night Jam “Games”
The new team-up is Ray’s first since last year’s massive “Lovesick” and is said to feature on her upcoming new album (due for release this summer).
Dutchavelli Caps Off An Incredible Year With Monumental 'Dutch From The 5th'
What a year it's been...
Ray BLK Returns With Toddla T-Produced Breakup Anthem "In My Bed"
Ray Blizzy is back with a bang.
Ray BLK Shares Moving New Video For "Run Run"
A very soulful and welcome step back into the lights for one of our brightest stars.
Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2016
Did your favourite make the cut?
Ray BLK Partners With Stormzy For "My Hood"
"There's no place like home."
TE dness Drops New Mixtape 'Not Much Longer' Along With Visuals For "Repping"
The west London rapper drops his first offering of the year with the release of his 'Not Much Longer' mixtape.