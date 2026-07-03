Ray BLK

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Music

The Official Soundtrack For BBC Music Drama ‘Champion’ Has Arrived

Performed by the cast, the soundtrack credits Ray BLK, Ghetts, Shola Ama and M1llionz as songwriters.

James Keith1095 days ago
mayor of london sadiq khan ghetts ud board members
Music

UD Music, East London Dance Open Doors To ‘Talent House’ In Stratford

The joint venture between UD Music and East London Dance will also focus on schools outreach, skills programmes, professional development, and education.

James Keith1471 days ago
ray blk ray blk ray blk ray blk ray blk ray blk ray blk
Music

Ray BLK Shares Visuals For Stefflon Don-Assisted Party-Starter “Over You”

Hot on the heels of her debut album, 'Access Denied', Catford's reigning R&amp;B queen has shared the visuals for her Stefflon Don-assisted collaboration...

Niall Smith1695 days ago
Access Denied (credit: Universal Music)
Music

Ray BLK’s Debut Album, ‘Access Denied’, Is Finally Here

After hitting us with an array of quality singles over the years, South London singer/songwriter Ray BLK has finally shared her debut studio album...

Niall Smith1745 days ago
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Music

Ray BLK Announces Debut Album, Shares “MIA” Single f/ Kaash Paige

Marked for a September 17 release, the 14-track offering boasts guest appearances from Giggs, Stefflon Don, Kojey Radical and Suburban Plaza..........

Niall Smith1834 days ago
ray-blk
Music

Ray BLK Is “Dark Skinned” & Proud On Uplifting New Single

It's been a busy year for Ray, not least because she's spent much of lockdown hard at work on what will become her long-overdue debut album.

James Keith1896 days ago
ray blk giggs
Music

Ray BLK Connects With Giggs For Stylish Late-Night Jam “Games”

The new team-up is Ray’s first since last year’s massive “Lovesick” and is said to feature on her upcoming new album (due for release this summer).

James Keith1956 days ago
ray blk
Music

Ray BLK Returns With Toddla T-Produced Breakup Anthem "In My Bed"

Ray Blizzy is back with a bang.

Tobi Oke2528 days ago
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Ray BLK "Run Run"
Music

Ray BLK Shares Moving New Video For "Run Run"

A very soulful and welcome step back into the lights for one of our brightest stars.

Tobi Oke2895 days ago
songs
Music

Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2016

Did your favourite make the cut?

Joseph JP Patterson3502 days ago
Music

Ray BLK Partners With Stormzy For "My Hood"

"There's no place like home."

James Keith3724 days ago
Music

TE dness Drops New Mixtape 'Not Much Longer' Along With Visuals For "Repping"

The west London rapper drops his first offering of the year with the release of his 'Not Much Longer' mixtape.

Tobi Oke3826 days ago
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