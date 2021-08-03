The management for 20-year-old Philadelphia rapper Popp Hunna have issued a statement following a troubling Instagram Live in which he appeared to be contemplating of harming himself.

“In regards to yesterday’s live, we are asking for prayers and positivity right now for Popp Hunna,” the statement read. “If you have someone you love and care for who is dealing with suicidal thoughts, don’t overlook it, get them help immediately!!!”

The young rapper went viral on social media after his song “Adderall,” which dropped in 2020, blew up on TikTok. The song eventually caught the attention of fellow Philly-native Lil Uzi Vert, who got on the remix.

In the ladder half of Hunna’s Instagram Live, a bottle can be seen in the frame. It is unclear what was in the bottle, but the rapper can be heard talking about his father, saying, “My dad was like, ‘I wish you weren’t even alive.’” Eventually, the rapper leaves the bathroom where this is taking place and returns with a belt tied around his neck.

Trigger Warning: