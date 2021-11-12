Ever since he emerged in 2018 with the Trials And Tribulations EP, Portland-born producer Quiet Bison has been going full tilt with a steady stream of releases, dropping off something new for us every few months almost like clockwork. This year, however, he’s kicking things up a gear having just announced that the tracks we’ve had so far—“Waiting For You” with Wilo Wilde, “Call It Even” with Pauline Herr and “Blight” with Fortune—are building up to his debut album Dawn.

He’s now released the fourth single, “The Tower” with Australian singer Fio who counters the maximalist electro-pop thump of the production, and the many unexpected twists and turns along the way, with an impossibly light and airy vocal flutter that slices through it all and elevates everything around it.

Besides the title, the producer’s not giving away too many details about the album, but he does promise that it will be his largest project to date, containing a staggering 32 tracks.

Speaking in more detail, he said: “It’s my biggest project to date and it’s been daunting navigating a debut album but it’s all a part of the process. I mix almost all of my music and it’s been a challenge but I’m looking forward to having it out into the world.”

Dawn arrives February 2022 via Ultra Music.