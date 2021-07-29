UPDATED 7/29, 10:58 p.m. ET: DaBaby caught wind of Questlove calling him out for his homophobic rant and responded on Instagram.

“I ain’t even tryna be funny when i say …. i do NOT KNOW WHO DIS N*GGA IS DAWG,” the rapper wrote, adding, “& do not care about losing you as a fan my boy lol @questlove.”

You can read DaBaby’s full message below.

DaBaby’s swift fall from grace continued with Questlove being the latest music icon to condemn the rapper.

On Wednesday, The Roots drummer took to Instagram where he posted a list of artists that included Sault, Megan Thee Stallion, Sade, and more. Also included on the list was DaBaby’s name but Questlove had scratched it from the line-up. In the caption, Questlove explained that he crafted a dream list of acts he wanted to appear at an updated version of the Summer of Soul festival. Yet after DaBaby’s homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami, he deemed it necessary to move on without the rapper.

“And now I’m updating my list ——because it’s 2021 & fuck the bullshit. I’m especially not here for any savagery (if you’re lost: Google the idiocy of the crossed out),” Questlove captioned the picture before making it clear that this isn’t performative allyship. “But right is right & his actions are wrong. Somebody Gotta say it: Homophobia/Transphobia/Xenophobia/Misogyny/Racism——this should go w/o saying is morally wrong.”

Questlove went on to recognize that in the past he didn’t comment on things that didn’t sit right with him like Rihanna’s incident with Chris Brown and Kanye West’s Trump support. But now, he deems it necessary to stand up for what’s right.

“I dunno man—-maybe I’m turning into a grump: barely said anything about Rih in ‘06 (lemme mind my business), looked the other way w ol bol & that MaGa Hat (he going thru thangs let him work it out)——don’t even get me started on half of my rap heroes damn near becoming f*x news talking points w their russian bot reposts & misinformation on all things facts,” Questlove continued.

“Y’all got my point. Sorry this came off awkward but y’all get the point. Y’all gonna learn that there are other human beings living in the space you are.”

Dua Lipa, Elton John, Demi Lovato, and others have since called out DaBaby’s homophobia.