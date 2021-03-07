Quavo has become music’s most popular hooper, but Chris Brown wants it to be known that he’s by far a better baller on the court than Huncho.

Following Quavo and Jack Harlow’s victory over Lil Baby and 2 Chainz in Bleacher Report’s Open Run on Saturday, Breezy took to Instagram where he rained on Quavo’s parade.

“They knew who not to ask for on that 2 on 2 basketball,” Breezy wrote in an Instagram Stories post. “I would’ve cooked Quavo and Jack on my soul! I guess they wanted a smoke free zone.”

Along with being a generational talent, Breezy’s athletic track record also speaks for itself. Not only can the man do a series of flips in sand, but he’s also a talented hooper. He has displayed his love for basketball in several charity basketball games as well as friendly pick-up contests with his crew.

Quavo on the other hand has won the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star Game MVP and takes pride in his growth as a basketball player. As a result, he disputed Breezy’s claims while also issuing the entertainer a challenge.

“Chris Brown ain’t cooking nan,” Quavo said in a post to his own IG Stories. “Call next Nigga!!!”