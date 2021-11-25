Thanksgiving is all about showing gratitude and trying to help the community, and when you’re an entertainer or celebrity, sometimes you have the means to give a little bit more back than the average civilian.

Quavo, Fivio Foreign, Fat Joe, DaniLeigh, T.I., and more exemplified that this year, going above and beyond to show their communities why they’re thankful for them by hosting different charity events and turkey drives this holiday season.

Whether it was giving over 200 turkeys to the community, or distributing gift cards and money to families in need, several artists used their influence for good to try and make a difference. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, check out some examples of celebrities giving back this holiday season.