PRS Foundation, “the UK’s leading charitable funder of new music and talent development”, has announced the arrival of Power Up, a new initiative designed to support Black music creatives and industry professionals in a bid to combat structural and institutional racism to and address long-standing imbalances, from artist rosters to staff demographics.

The new initiative is managed by the PRS Foundation in partnership with YouTube Music, Beggars Group and the Black Music Coalition. While many have been vocal about the need for change, this move from PRS is a promising one that does appear to be a meaningful step towards significant, lasting change.

Ambassadors for the project include Kano, Lady Leshurr, Ray BLK, Sabrina Washington, BBC radio presenter/DJs Tiffany Calver and DJ Target and Co-President of 0207 Def Jam Alex Boateng, as well as a growing number of leading figures on all fronts of the industry.

Successful applicants to the scheme will be offered a wealth of support and resources to help guide them in the industry and find lifelong careers. Specifically, what that means is a grant support of up to £15,000, mentoring, free or discounted membership with some of the partners, workshops and webinars, support from the foundation’s partners, marketing support, mental health and wellbeing support, and quite a bit more besides.

The deadline is Wednesday 10th March at 6pm, and successful applicants will be announced in April 2021. For more information and to submit your application, head here.