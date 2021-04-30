Toronto’s Pressa has tapped buzzy New Jersey rapper Coi Leray for a remix of his hit single “Attachments.”

The standout track from his EP Gardner Express, which dropped last December, “Attachments” has garned over 12 million streams and reached Gold certfication in Canada. The original sees Pressa recount his perilous experiences coming up in Toronto’s Driftwood neighbourhood over a floaty trap beat (courtest of Itsnell), with a guest verse by Taliban Glizzy.

In the remix, Leray tags in for Glizzy with a spirited melodic verse about escaping the harrowing circumstances Pressa describes. “Watch us all get rich/Make these haters sick/They won’t believe it,” she spits.

Pressa’s been riding the momentum of Gardner Express, most recently releasing a reimagined virtual concert film for the EP.

Leray’s been on a tear herself. She appeared on Young Thug and YSL’s Slime Language 2 and just made her TV debut performing her hit single “No More Parties” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Check out Pressa’s “Attachments” remix featuring Coi Leray above.