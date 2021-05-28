Elusive, bally-clad rapper wewantwraiths is today sharing the visuals for his new single, “Lifestyle”. Following on from his first charting single, “Know You” (No. 59), in March, the independent artist from Leicester continues on his path to stardom here, complete with Auto-Tuned, melodic flows and from-the-heart rhymes.

In less than 12 months, wewantwraiths has accumulated millions of streams and YouTube views on tracks including “Know You”, “Voices” and “Chanaynay”, as well as his memorable appearance on Kenny Allstar’s freestyle series, Mad About Bars. The young artist has done well for someone outside of London’s close-knit rap scene, which isn’t the easiest thing to get into, with co-signs from the likes of Tion Wayne, Central Cee, and a slew of radio DJs.