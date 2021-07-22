A little over three months on from his last drop, “All That Matters”, Nottingham’s Snowy is back with another Massappeals team-up, “Reckeh”. It’s a little different from a lot of their previous, grimier outings, opting for a straight-up garage approach this time with plenty of summer-ready bounce.

The audio for the track dropped earlier today, after premiering on Target’s 1Xtra show, and now he’s lifting the curtain on the visuals. Directed by Loud Planet, the video makes full use of the blazing summer heat as we follow Snowy and the team on missions through a packed out park with a bottle of Henny in his hand and a glint in his eye.

It’s been a bit of a stop-start sort of a summer, of course, and the future’s still a little uncertain, but when we asked Snow for a comment about the track, he simply said, “Let’s get the last summer ever started!!!!” Hopefully, he’s wrong about it being the last ever, and we can have some cause for optimism. Either way, catch a vibe with the video at the top and make sure you add “Reckeh” to all your playlists.