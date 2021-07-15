Lake Night, an electronic producer based between Tokyo and London, has been piecing together the ideas that would become his debut album for some time now. Inspired by the contrasting cultures of the two cities he bounces between, he’s been working on the so-far-untitled collection for at least three years. Sadly, the initial spark of the album came from his father’s passing, which inspired him to up sticks for a voyage through Asia to work on a collection of music that would help him reflect and process his grief.

Work on the ambitious project is now complete and it’s been slated for a September 10 release date. To kick things off and prime us for what’s to come, the emergent producer is today sharing “Bound”, a collaboration with the sadly now deceased Akron/Family co-founder and revered experimental folk singer, Miles Cooper Seaton.

Together, they’ve crafted an almost hymnal piece of electronica. Much of the first half of “Bound” is spend painstakingly building to an urgent and tightly-wound dancefloor climax before a piano-centred breakdown lights the way for Cooper Seaton’s ghostly vocals that switch from spoken word mantra to an almost euphoric apex

Intense and deeply affecting, and not just because of the tragic backstory, “Bound” hints at an album with the potential to be something truly special.